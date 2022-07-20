Dara O'Shea pens West Brom contract extension

Dara O'Shea of West Bromwich Albion arrives at Sixfields on July 13, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 23-year-old looks set to play a major role at The Hawthorns this season - after missing a large chunk of the last campaign due to an ankle injury.

O'Shea, who has been capped 12 times by the Republic of Ireland has been linked with a move to Burnley - after Vincent Kompany's men sold Nathan Collins to Wolves.

But the defender has now penned a new deal at the club and wants to repay the club for the work they have put into his development.

He said: “Albion has been my home for six years and I’m delighted that will be the case for at least another three.

“The club has supported me throughout my development, and I will do everything I can this season to repay their trust and belief.

“I’m excited about the new season and I cannot wait for us to get started. I know I’m not the only one. The lads have all worked tirelessly throughout pre-season and now we’re counting down the days for the new season to get underway.”

Following the news of the new deal, manager Steve Bruce described the defender as a 'model professional', and someone who cares about the club.

He said: “Dara is a model professional and an excellent centre-half who I expect to play a big part in the coming campaign.

“He returned to fitness at the end of last season and has continued to grow stronger over the summer. I’m delighted we have been able to sign Dara up for another three years

“Dara cares about Albion and is hungry for success here. I’m hopeful together we will be able to achieve that.”