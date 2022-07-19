Notification Settings

PSG linked to Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka

By Matt Maher

Paris Saint-Germain have become the latest European giant to be linked with Villa attacker Carney Chukwuemeka.

Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka (left) battles with Liverpool's James Norris and Luca Stephenson during the FA Youth Cup Final at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Monday May 24, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Youth Cup. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..
The 18-year-old is facing an uncertain future after being omitted from Villa’s tour of Australia having failed to sign a new contract.

Chukwuemeka has just 12 months remaining on his deal and Villa will consider cashing in on the England under-19 international in order to avoid losing him for free next summer.

That will require a suitable offer and Villa are thought to value Chukwuemeka, who made 11 Premier League appearances last season, at around £20million. Barcelona have also been tracking the player but none of the suitors have yet firmed up their interest.

Steven Gerrard’s men will continue their preparations for the new season when they face Brisbane Roar in Townsville tomorrow (kick-off 10.45am UK time).

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

