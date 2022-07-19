PSG linked to Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka

The 18-year-old is facing an uncertain future after being omitted from Villa’s tour of Australia having failed to sign a new contract.
Chukwuemeka has just 12 months remaining on his deal and Villa will consider cashing in on the England under-19 international in order to avoid losing him for free next summer.
That will require a suitable offer and Villa are thought to value Chukwuemeka, who made 11 Premier League appearances last season, at around £20million. Barcelona have also been tracking the player but none of the suitors have yet firmed up their interest.
Steven Gerrard’s men will continue their preparations for the new season when they face Brisbane Roar in Townsville tomorrow (kick-off 10.45am UK time).