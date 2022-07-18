Danny Ings enjoying winning habit after Aston Villa victory

Aston Villa's Danny Ings

Ings, who turns 30 this week, dispatched a second-half penalty to see off Jesse Marsch’s men in Brisbane.

It made it two wins from two for Steven Gerrard’s side. Ings said: “Every single game is imperative, to get a win in the first one is quite key.

“We know we need to get a lot of fitness over this period but at the same time we want to win games and we need to get in that habit. It was a good start.”

The striker, who converted his spot-kick after Philippe Coutinho had been denied from 12 yards, added: “The work ethic was there from start to finish. I thought we defended in numbers whenever we needed to and were under a bit of pressure.