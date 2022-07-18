Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Danny Ings enjoying winning habit after Aston Villa victory

By Lewis CoxFootballPublished: Comments

Match-winner Danny Ings has doubled down on the importance of a ‘winning mentality’ as Villa saw off Leeds in Australia.

Aston Villa's Danny Ings
Aston Villa's Danny Ings

Ings, who turns 30 this week, dispatched a second-half penalty to see off Jesse Marsch’s men in Brisbane.

It made it two wins from two for Steven Gerrard’s side. Ings said: “Every single game is imperative, to get a win in the first one is quite key.

“We know we need to get a lot of fitness over this period but at the same time we want to win games and we need to get in that habit. It was a good start.”

The striker, who converted his spot-kick after Philippe Coutinho had been denied from 12 yards, added: “The work ethic was there from start to finish. I thought we defended in numbers whenever we needed to and were under a bit of pressure.

“And we created quite a few good moments as well, so overall really pleased with that.”

Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News