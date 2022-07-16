West Brom's John Swift quick to dismiss last season as he aims high

John Swift of West Bromwich Albion at The Lamex Stadium on July 9, 2022 in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies ended the 2021/22 season sitting 10th in the Championship – their lowest league finish for 20 years.

This summer though they have bolstered their ranks with the additions of Swift of Jed Wallace – two players widely regarded as among the best in the division.

And Swift said he wouldn’t have joined the club if he wasn’t confident last season was just a one-off.

“I don’t think last season shows what this club is about or what it’s future looks like,” the former Reading man said.

“In my first season at Reading we finished third, in my second season we finished 17th.

“It’s such a rollercoaster of a league and I think the players at the club, the manager, the staff – they shouldn’t be finishing 10th in the league – hopefully we can put that right.

“When you look at the history of the club and the manager, he has proven he can take teams to the Premier League.

“The team itself, the players in the team – there is so much quality and so much depth.

“As soon as this move came up, we got it done early. And I’m glad we did because it was the right match for me, it’s an exciting team to come into.”

Swift said fellow new recruit Wallace is also confident the Baggies will compete for promotion.

“Me and Jed wouldn’t have come here to settle and finish in mid-table,” he added.