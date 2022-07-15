Notification Settings

Aston Villa ‘set £20m price for Carney Chukwuemeka

By Russell Youll

Villa have slapped a £20million price tag on contract rebel Carney Chukwuemeka, according to reports.

Newcastle United's Chris Wood (left) and Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Sunday February 13, 2022..
The 18-year-old, who starred in England under-19s run to their European Championships tournament victory two weeks ago, has failed to agree a contract offer.

He has been left behind from the club’s high-profile pre-season tour of Australia and is training at Bodymoor Heath.

The decision looks to signal the end of the youngster’s Villa career, with the likes of European giants Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, as well as a number of Premier League sides, linked with the midfielder.

The teenager could leave for a nominal fee next year but reports suggest Villa would be prepared to cash in this summer for a fee of around £20m for the playmaker.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

