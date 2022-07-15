Aston Villa ‘set £20m price for Carney Chukwuemeka

Newcastle United's Chris Wood (left) and Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Sunday February 13, 2022..

The 18-year-old, who starred in England under-19s run to their European Championships tournament victory two weeks ago, has failed to agree a contract offer.

He has been left behind from the club’s high-profile pre-season tour of Australia and is training at Bodymoor Heath.

The decision looks to signal the end of the youngster’s Villa career, with the likes of European giants Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, as well as a number of Premier League sides, linked with the midfielder.