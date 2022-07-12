Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne eyeing European places

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne

After a 14th-placed finish last season, Villa have invested heavily in the transfer window so far this summer.

Digne, who signed from Everton in January, believes Steven Gerrard has enough quality in his side to mount a challenge for Europe.

“I feel fresh and ready to look forward, I’m impatient to start the season,” Digne said.

“Every time it’s nice to get back in an Aston Villa shirt and see the players. It’s a good time to be together and enjoy.

“It’s like a big family, you have to have a good relationship with everybody. We have more time to learn from everybody, it’s nice.

“It was nice to touch the ball and be back. Now, we have to work hard to prepare the season in the best way. I’m just impatient to start the season because I personally think I finished really well and I want to help the team the best way I can.

“Collectively we want to finish as high as we can. I think we have the quality to finish in the top seven, we will see.

“Personally, I want to have the best season. I feel really good and everything is perfect.”

One of Villa’s signings has been midfielder Boubacar Kamara and Digne has heaped praise on his fellow Frenchman.

“He’s a really nice guy and a really good player,” Digne added.

“He just had his first call up for the national team. He’s shown his quality in Marseille and he will show his quality in Aston Villa too. He will bring us a lot of quality.