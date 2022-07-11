White backing herself to get back on the goal trail

England's Ellen White

White, the Lionesses’ record scorer with 50 goals who netted six at the 2019 World Cup, has registered two in seven appearances for her country so far this year, with the most recent coming in a 10-0 win over North Macedonia in April.

The 33-year-old Manchester City striker also ended up with only four Women’s Super League goals to her name for 2021-22.

Hosts England’s opened their campaign with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in front of 68,000 supporters.

Beth Mead’s first-half strike proved enough for Sarina Wiegman’s side to come out on top in a game that saw White, who missed the second of their three warm-up games after testing positive for coronavirus and then was an unused substitute for the third, make a number of unsuccessful attempts on goal.

Asked ahead of tonight’s clash with Norway at the Amex Stadium if a lack of goals was playing on her mind, White said: “No. I’m excited to be part of this England team.

“We’ve got some great talent, competition, and I’m loving every minute of playing for this team.”

White said that while what she brought to the team in other ways was something she prided herself on, “ultimately my job is to score goals.”

And she is backing herself to take chances created, saying: “Of course (I do). We’ve got some great wingers in this team and midfielders, backline, everyone.

“I’ve got to be in the right place at the right time and hopefully, all the training I’ve done (I) will help the team any way I can.”

Boss Wiegman also has Chelsea’s Beth England and Manchester United’s Alessia Russo as options in the centre-forward role.

And White is aware of the battle for a shirt, saying: “I think there’s always pressure to keep that number nine role.

“We’ve got some phenomenal talent and it’s super competitive, and I think that’s really healthy, throughout the whole squad really.

“I think that’s an amazing part of this team. We have 23 players that are so talented and every single day in training it’s super competitive and pushing each other and wanting each other to do well.

“I think it’s a good headache for Sarina.”