Steven Gerrard: Ashley Young is Aston Villa’s standard bearer

Ashley Young (PA)

The vastly-experienced Young agreed fresh terms earlier this week, extending his second spell with Villa for another season.

Gerrard, who also played with the 36-year-old for England, said: “It was an area of the squad where we believed we needed experience around the group.

“We’ve got a lot of talent emerging, the likes of Jacob Ramsey who’s really grabbed a position in the team, and they need people to look up to.

“We need to have people who set standards on a daily basis, who are winners. Ashley ticks all of those boxes.”

Young played 24 times in the Premier League for Villa last season – 10 of those as a starter.

Gerrard added: “He’s as fit as he’s ever been. We analysed that side and nothing suggests he’s slowing down.