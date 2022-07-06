Aston Villa's Diego Carlos gets blown away on day one

Diego Carlos

The £26million centre-back arrived for his first day at the training ground yesterday after signing for Villa at the end of May.

“The first day was very good. A surprise,” he said. “I was surprised by the training ground, everything was really nice.

“I was also very well received by all the players and the people who work here. I’m really happy and thank you to everyone for being so welcoming. Well the facilities, the truth is from when I first walked through the door, I noticed the training ground. They were great, very good pitches, very good facilities. Everything inside was really nice. I’m really happy to be involved with this team.”

Carlos added: “I’ve tried my best to communicate but it’s been difficult, but I’ll get there little by little.