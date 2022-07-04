Aston Villa's Leon Bailey vows to silence critics

Leon Bailey.

The Jamaica international arrived at Villa Park from Bayer Leverkusen in a £30million deal last summer.

Having shone in Germany, Villa fans hoped Bailey’s arrival would go some way to filling the void left by Jack Grealish’s departure.

But he endured an injury hit first campaign which limited him to 18 league appearances.

In a video message on Instagram, though, Bailey moved to silence his doubters.

“Talk the same talk you did last season, he said.

“New season incoming, I’m coming for everything they said I couldn’t achieve, mark my words.”