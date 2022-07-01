Paul Snape is planning to bring back good times at Market Drayton

Market Drayton FC

Snape, having made the switch from Uttoxeter Town, takes charge at Drayton following their relegation to the Midland Premier.

He hopes to get them back up to step four within three seasons but, first and foremost, wants to bring the enjoyment back after last season’s rock-bottom finish in Northern One West.

“Where our main focus is now is on a three-year plan,” said Snape.

“We’re going over what year one looks like – rebuilding the squad and getting them to compete at step five. We want to be comfortable and in the top half of the table, competing.

“What we’re trying to do is bring back some of the fun times for the club. Over the last three of four years, and not just last season, Market Drayton haven’t picked up the results they would want and fans haven’t had the results they deserve.

“For year one, we want to get a squad good enough to compete and get some wins under our belts, so the fans can come through the gate and actually look forward to a game.

“That’s our main focus and to do that, we will be bringing some youth in.

“We’re looking around at clubs for potential loan players and other step-five clubs.

“It’ll be a mixture of youth and experience.

Snape is overseeing a large-scale rebuild having been left with just one member of last season’s squad.

He added on his three-year plan: “In year two, once we’ve found our feet at step five, we really want a good push at it.”

“We’ll have a bit behind us then to attract more players.

“If we can gain a foothold in the league, it’ll help us attract better players and then year three, we can hopefully get back to step four and compete at that level again.”

n AFC Bridgnorth boss Dave Downing has started formulating his squad for the forthcoming Midland League campaign.

A hectic spell of wheeling and dealing has seen Downing add a number of new faces and re-sign a raft of players who figured for the club last season.

Goalkeepers Ben Lees and Aidan Cox, who played for Gornal Athletic last term, are among the new arrivals.

And they are joined by former Ellesmere midfielder Patrick Udoh and defender Joe Winship, who has been relocated by the RAF and played for Lincolnshire League outfit Immingham Town last season.

“We have signed a few new players and several who were here last season,” said Downing.

“Things are going well and there will be some more signings over the next week.

“I wanted to get players signed up as quickly as possible so that I know what I am working with.

“We are looking for a first team, squad of around 18 and then we will have players from the Development side to add to that.

“There is some good young talent here.”

Jason Pike will skipper the side after agreeing a new deal with striker Anwar Olugbun vice captain after sealing his return to Crown Meadow.

Jack Luckett, Calum Hill, Connor Edwards, Harry Minifie, Matthew Dean, Scott Becker and George Marsh will also be turning out for the club again this season after extending their stays.