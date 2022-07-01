Bargain! West Brom's best free agent captures in the past 20 years

New Albion signings Billy Jones and Gareth McAuley, with Roy Hodgson

The pair were the two most sought after free transfers on the market - and they will be playing in blue and white stripes next season.

For some time now West Brom have always looked to scour the market for a free agent - as everyone loves a bargain.

Some have come off and some haven't - and here is a look at some of the best over the last few years.

2016 - Hal Robson-Kanu

HRK has never been one to have a glittering goalscoring career - but he did a job for Albion that fans were thankful of.

Arrived right at the end of the window in 2016 after an incredible Euro 2016 with Wales.

Scored a handful of Premier League goals - before having his most fruitful season of scoring under Slaven Bilic in the 2019/20 season.

He netted ten times and helped Albion to promotion.

2014/15 = Darren Fletcher

It was the end of the window and Tony Pulis made a huge January signing by bringing in Darren Fletcher on a free transfer.

Technically not a certified free agent, as he had a contract left to run until the summer, Man United forget about that and let him go on a free.

He played every single minute of action for Albion until October - and played 97 times in total scoring six goals.

He was a superb Baggies skipper - but disappointingly left in 2017 to join Stoke. Both sides would be relegated that season.

2014/15 - Craig Gardner

Another good free - who made his mark at the club.

Gardner, more associated with Birmingham City, arrived on a free and would go on to play over 70 times for the Baggies.

He netted six goals - and most of them were absolute belters too.

2012/13 - Claudio Yacob

The best? Quite possibly.

An unknown when picked up by Dan Ashworth - who had waited for his contract to run down before striking.

Tough tackling, fan favourite and almost 200 appearances.

You can't ask much more for a free can you?

Ben Foster, Claudio Yacob, Markus Rosenberg and Yassine el Ghanassy.

Left for Nottingham Forest before returning to Argentina where he still plays.

2011/12 - Zoltan Gera, Gareth McAuley, Billy Jones

One summer, three great frees, one of them rivalling Yacob as one of the best.

Gera returned to the club he had left to join Fulham - and announced himself that summer with a belter in a 3-0 win over Liverpool. He was to be as loved second time around as the first.

Billy Jones, another shrewd signing, as the Shropshire born full back went on to play 70 times for the club and be a mainstay for two seasons.

But McAuley was the one.

Signed after Roy Hodgson and Ashworth went to watch him in a 5-1 loss for Ipswich against Norwich - for with McAuley was at fault for a number of goals.

Roy made the right call and G Mac played 227 times for Albion - scoring 17 vital goals for the club.

2010/11 - Steven Reid, Paul Scharner

It was an era of good, free signings for Albion.

In 2011, it was Steven Reid and Paul Scharner.

Reid had already helped Albion get back to the top flight after arriving on loan. He was again a rock at the back for Albion in that era and played over 80 times for the club.

Scharner quickly became a Baggies cult hero after arriving from Wigan - where he made his name in England.

60 appearances, a top servant and a goal against Villa. He will always be remembered for that.

2009/10 = Jerome Thomas

Thomas was instrumental in the promotion campaign back in the 2009/10 season - after his release from Portsmouth.

He went on to play over 100 times for Albion - netting memorable goals including one against Arsenal in a 3-2 win in the Premier League.

Jerome Thomas is challenged by Peter Ramage.

2006/07 - Dean Kiely and Robert Koren

Kiely, coming to the end of his career was a Tony Mowbray master stroke.

Signed in 2007, he helped Albion to promotion the following season under Mowbray before only playing a handful of games in the Premier League.

But he was a top class professional and joined the coaching staff for a spell following his playing days ending.

And Koren. The silky midfielder arrived on a bosman and was a class act.

Key part of two promotion sides - and shone in the top flight.

2004/05 - Kevin Campbell, Tomasz Kuszczak

Campbell arrived in the January and was a huge signing for Bryan Robson - as Albion survived on the final day.

He led from the front and scored crucial goals as Albion stayed up.

And Kuszczak arrived as a free and went on to play at the end of that campaign.