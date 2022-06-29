Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Christian Purslow: Euro‘28 a factor in Aston Villa's redevelopment plans

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Chief executive Christian Purslow admits ensuring Villa Park stages matches at Euro 2028 is a driving factor behind £100 million redevelopment plans.

Christian Purslow (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Christian Purslow (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Purslow claims it would be ‘unthinkable’ for the 125-year-old ground to not be part of any successful bid from England for the tournament.

Villa yesterday launched a public consultation on plans to rebuild the North Stand, which would see capacity increased beyond 50,000.

Purslow said: “We would love Villa Park to be at the centre of a successful bid to host the European Championships in 2028.

“I remain of the view it would be unthinkable for such games to take place without a match taking place at Villa Park, given our history of hosting major important games.

“We need the stadium to be bigger and more modern in order to have those games. That is part of the rational.”

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News