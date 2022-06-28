Tributes paid to ex-West Brom director

West Bromwich Albion director Joe Brandrick

A businessman and haulier, Brandrick arrived at The Hawthorns in August 1991 and was as a director until October 2007.

A lifelong Baggies fan, he served under four chairmen; Trevor Summers, Tony Hale, Paul Thompson and Jeremy Peace.

In December 1999 he also briefly occupied the role of chairman himself during a boardroom reshuffle.

Brandrick was also big supporter of the West Bromwich Albion Former Players. Association (FPA).

“During what were some turbulent times for the club, Joe’s football knowledge was absolutely essential,” said FPA secretary Geoff Snape. “He was a true football man with vast contracts.

“I’m certain his experience and guidance was a relief for some other board members during some very difficult times.

“Joe really was Albion through and through. He and his family are true Albion fans.

“He was also a very good cricketer and was well connected with Himley Cricket Club – they have lost a true friend as well.”

Every year, the FPA heads to the Aberdovey Golf Club, in Wales, where members compete to win the Joe Brandrick trophy. This year’s competition began yesterday.

“As well as being a fantastic director for the football club, Joe was a really big supporter of the Former Players’ Association,” Snape added.

“Up until the last few years he would attend every function the FPA held.

“Joe had so much to do with us in the early days and gave us a lot of support from inside the club.

“And that is why every year we play a golf tournament to win a trophy in his name.

“It’s been a very sad few weeks for all Albion fans with club legend Bobby Hope and former club secretary and director Dr John Evans also passing away.