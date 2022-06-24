Steve Bruce: Some players will need to leave West Brom in coming weeks

Steve Bruce at West Brom's pre-season return on Thursday (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The boss has already landed his two main transfer targets this summer following the arrivals of John Swift and Jed Wallace.

But he wants more with a full-back, a central midfielder and a striker now understood be the focus.

For Bruce, though, getting players out is also important.

“We’ve got to balance the squad – we don’t want too many, the boss said.

“There’s going to be one or two leaving because it (the transfer window) is just starting if I’m being brutally honest. We will see what develops

“We’ve got to make way for some youngsters who are doing very well.

“Some of them will come away with us in pre-season and see what they can bring to the group.

“We’ve got to make decisions, but that’s my job to make decisions and hopefully I make the right ones.”

The Express & Star understands two players Albion are interested in signing before the window closes are Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury and Villa striker Cameron Archer.

Both players are expected to leave their clubs on loan. But Bruce kept his cards close to chest when asked if he is interested in the duo.

“I can’t say a word on those two at all because I’ve been linked with about 50-odd players,” he said.

“It’s fair to say that we’re looking, but in what position is for you (the media) to find out.”

Bruce admitted he is delighted to have been able to sign Swift and Wallace so early in the window.

“Can I reveal a secret now – Swift was at our game on the last day of the season,” he revealed.

“That’s how long ago we were planning. I shouldn’t really say that, but there you go, if I get into trouble, so be it.

“We identified those two (Swift and Wallace) in particular as arguably the stand-out free transfers in the division.

“We wanted to try and improve our creativity, to add a bit of pace, and both of them have that in abundance.