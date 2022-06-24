Notification Settings

Aston Villa told Douglas Luiz price tag 'too high'

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Villa have been warned they may need to drop their asking price to sell Douglas Luiz to Roma.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz challenges Leeds United's Raphinha during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Thursday March 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Leeds. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The midfielder is a target for the Italian club this summer, with Villa prepared to sell at the right price in order to avoid losing him for nothing when his contract expires a year from now.

But reports in Italy have claimed Roma are being put off by Villa placing a valuation of £30million on the Brazil international.

Luiz has been a regular in Villa’s first-team since joining from Manchester City for £15m three years ago, helping the club become re-established in the Premier League.

But talks over a new deal stalled last season and the signing of free agent Boubacar Kamara would likely see Luiz’s playing time reduced next term.

Villa are looking to move players out with winger Trezeguet closing in on a move to Trabzonspor for a fee of around £3m.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

