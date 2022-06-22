Grange Park celebrate an under-11 football double

Grange Park girls

Grange Park is the first school to ever reach both the boys and girls finals in the same year, but they have also taken it one step further and become the first school to ever win both competitions in the same year.

The boys’ trophy dates all the back to 1952 and the girls’ championship started in 2005.

Grange Park Primary School headteacher Richard Thorpe, who attended both finals, said: ‘‘We are extremely proud of the teams and all the hard work they have put in this year.

“It was great to see how happy all the children were after their achievement and fantastic to see all the support from the local community at both finals.’’

PE co-ordinator Lee James added: “We are delighted that both our teams have done so well this season and become history makers.

“These competitions both started in September, and it’s been a long season, but all their hard work has paid off.

“Both finals against Priorslee Academy and Redhill Academy were extremely close games and could have gone either way.

“This is now the fifth year in a row that our under-11 girls have won the Telford & Wrekin Schools and Colleges competition, but the first time in over six years since our boys have won it.

“Both teams have been an absolute pleasure to coach this season and had to win more than 10 games just to reach the finals this year.

“Credit must also go to the grassroots, development centre and academy football provided in Telford & Wrekin for this amazing achievement.