Aston Villa to take their time over potential Tim Iroegbunam loan

The Albion academy product broke into the first-team set-up during his first season at Villa Park and a number of Championship clubs are keen on taking him for the 2022-23 campaign.
Villa’s signing of Boubacar Kamara will see Iroegbunam’s opportunities reduced and a loan for the season, enabling him to build experience, looks the most likely outcome. But Villa will bide their time before making their decision, with boss Steven Gerrard eager to run the rule over his entire squad during pre-season.
Iroegbunam and Carney Chukwuemeka are currently away with England under-19s at the European Championships and will be given some additional time off, following the tournament, before returning to Bodymoor Heath.