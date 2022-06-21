West Brom duo Kenneth Zohore and Kean Bryan in early training camp

Every member of the Baggies squad is due to fly out to Portimao, in Portugal, for a warm weather training camp on Sunday.
But Bryan and Zohore have already spent time in the country this summer as they work to improve their fitness and impress manager Steve Bruce.
Zohore has struggled to make an impact at The Hawthorns since arriving in a deal worth a potential £8million back in 2019.
And a series of niggling injuries ensured he wasn’t available for selection under Bruce last season.
Neither was Bryan after he picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury in only his third appearance for the club.
But the duo took part in a training camp earlier this month as they bid to return to full fitness.
All Albion’s players – including Zohore and Bryan – will report for the first day of pre-season at the club’s Walsall training base this Thursday.
The squad will spend the next few days undergoing fitness tests.
They will then fly out to Portugal for to Portimao for a 10-day warm-weather training camp on Sunday.
The trip will include a behind-closed-doors friendly against Leyton Orient which will take place on Monday, July 4.
Bruce’s men will then return to the UK to continue their build-up to the new season with friendlies against Stevenage, Northampton, Crewe Alexandra and Oxford.