Aston Villa's Emi Martinez targeting World Cup push

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021.

The Argentina No.1 admits playing in Qatar this winter has become such an obsession he’s cut down on social outings.

Speaking to the press in South America, he said: “I don’t even go out for a coffee with friends. If I want to win things with the national team, I have to set my sights high.

“I’m obsessed with my job. I want to be at my best to reach the World Cup.

“In these months, I’m going to achieve it. I want to be the best goalkeeper in the World Cup.”