Aston Villa's Emi Martinez targeting World Cup push

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Emi Martinez is targeting a strong start to next season with Villa as he tries to realise his World Cup dream.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..
The Argentina No.1 admits playing in Qatar this winter has become such an obsession he’s cut down on social outings.

Speaking to the press in South America, he said: “I don’t even go out for a coffee with friends. If I want to win things with the national team, I have to set my sights high.

“I’m obsessed with my job. I want to be at my best to reach the World Cup.

“In these months, I’m going to achieve it. I want to be the best goalkeeper in the World Cup.”

Martinez, who joined Villa from Arsenal for £20million in 2020, helped Argentina win the Copa America for the first time in 28 years last summer. In January, he signed a new five-and-a-half year deal at Villa Park.

