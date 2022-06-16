Tony Carss seals new Aston Villa U23 role

Villa Park

The former Oldham and Huddersfield midfielder replaces Mark Delaney, who left the club last month.

Two further appointments have been made to Villa’s under-18s coaching staff with Gerrard Nash and Adam Atay joining from the FA of Ireland and Ipswich Town respectively.

They will work alongside Karl Hooper with the U18s, with Sean Verity stepping up to the role of assistant academy manager and assistant head of coach development.

Academy boss Mark Harrison said: “They bring with them a wealth of experience in player development and their appointments will also strengthen our player development coaching strategy.