Premier League loan stars who could shine for West Brom

But who are the top Premier League youngsters expected to secure a move to the Championship for the 2022/23 campaign?

With the help of Twitter's Football Fragmento (@footyfragmento) we looked at some hot prospects who Bruce might fancy at The Hawthorns next term.

Dane Scarlett – Tottenham

Described by former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho as a player with the potential to be phenomenal, Scarlett has also impressed Antonio Conte. Speaking about the striker last season, the Italian said: “I see a brilliant future for him.”

While on the fringes of Tottenham’s first team last season, Scarlett scored 10 goals in 10 games for England’s under-19s.

He could prove a useful foil at Albion for Daryl Dike.

Liam Delap – Man City

A striker Pep Guardiola has previously been reluctant to send out on loan. That will surely change following the arrivals of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

Delap netted 30 goals in the 2020/21 campaign, 24 of which came in Premier League 2. Last season was disrupted by injuries, but he still managed eight goals in 10 Premier League 2 matches.

He also made his debut in the Champions League.

Alfie Devine – Tottenham

A 17-year-old attacking midfielder, Devine has become Tottenham’s youngest-ever player and scorer since arriving from Wigan in a £300,000 deal in 2020.

At his best in the number 10 role or a number eight, he is somewhat similar in style to John Swfit.

But with Swift having had problems with his hamstrings in the past, Devine could prove to be an excellent back-up.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy – Arsenal

Arsenal’s scholar of the year, Norton-Cuffy earned rave reviews while on loan in League One with Lincoln last season. A hugely-talented right-back, Albion are understood to be in the market for a player that will compete with Darnell Furlong for a starting spot.

With Arsenal in the Europa League next season, Norton-Cuffy may stay with the Gunners to provide squad depth.

Or the 18-year-old may again go out on loan again to make sure he is playing most weeks. What is for certain is that he is now very much seen as a first-team player and won’t be returning to the under-23s.

Tino Anjorin – Chelsea

Another attacking midfielder, Anjorin had two loan spells last season. He was initially signed by Lokomotiv Moscow who had Ralf Rangnick in charge of transfers at the time.

Anjorin’s time in Russia was cut short by a knee injury. He did, though, manage to score against Marseille in the Europa League.

Following his injury, Anjorin returned to London. But the 20-year-old then headed back out on loan, this time to Huddersfield Town.

Albion also have successful links with Cheslea – with Conor Gallagher enjoying a successful loan at The Hawthorns in the 2020/21 season.