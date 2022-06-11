Notification Settings

Aston Villa's John McGinn: I could keep playing more games

By Matt Maher

Villa ace John McGinn has dismissed complaints of fatigue after a long season declaring: “I’d happily play in more games.”

Aston Villa's John McGinn (left) greets manager Steven Gerrard
The midfielder concludes his campaign on Tuesday when Scotland visit Armenia in the Nations League and will get around a three-week break before returning to Bodymoor Heath for pre-season training.

But McGinn, who has featured 46 times for club and country so far this term, claims playing more games would be the welcome price of success.

He said: “If I had the choice I would be playing more games. If you ask any of the Villa lads, the reason we’re not playing more games is because we haven’t done well as a team, so I want to be involved in finals and want to try and get into Europe.

“The more the merrier for me. If you’re playing all those games it means you’re in the starting team for one and certainly you’ve been successful. Hopefully next season it is not just 46 (games). I hope it’s more than that with semi-finals and finals.”

