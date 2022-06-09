West Brom's Callum Robinson's club and country form criticised

Ireland's Callum Robinson, right, challenges for the ball with Armenia's Khoren Bayramyan during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Armenia and Ireland at the Vazgen Sargsyan stadium in Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Hakob Berberyan).

Robinson is currently away with his national side as Stephen Kenny’s men contest a series of Nations League games.

But the 27-year-old underperformed in a 1-0 defeat to Armenia on Saturday.

And that has led to Dunphy – who played for Ireland between 1965 and 1971 – issuing a strong criticism of Robinson’s recent form.

“To me, he is the most overhyped Ireland player in a long time,” Dunphy wrote about Robinson in a column for The Irish Daily Star. “And the reason why he has been built into something he isn’t is an extraordinary run he had last year.

“In two games in October, he scored five times and, a month later, he scored again – away to Luxembourg.

“Six goals in nine internationals in a calendar year is a brilliant return. But it gave us a false picture of Robinson’s standing. In his other 21 games, he has scored just once.”

Dunphy also went on to describe Robinson is a ‘blunt instrument’ for Albion.

“At club level, Robinson is usually a blunt instrument,” the former Millwall midfielder wrote. “He has played 180 games at club level over the past five seasons, scoring 39 times. Given the fact that most of those games were at Championship level, that’s a poor return.

“When you take a narrower focus, the picture looks even worse.

“Robinson has played 109 club games in the last three seasons, with just 19 goals. That’s not good at all.”

Dunphy felt Robinson didn’t show the right attitude in the game against Armenia.