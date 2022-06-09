Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa to step up left back search

By Russell YoullFootballPublished: Comments

Villa will step up efforts to recruit a new left-back after Matt Targett sealed a £15million switch to Newcastle.

Newcastle United's Matt Targett in action during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Thursday March 17, 2022..
Newcastle United's Matt Targett in action during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Thursday March 17, 2022..

The Magpies triggered their option to sign the 26-year-old on a permanent basis following his impressive loan spell during the second half of the season.

Villa will now seek a replacement to provide cover and competition for £25million January signing Lucas Digne. Several targets have been scouted with the club wanting a young, up-and-coming player who can develop as understudy to the France international.

Targett, who joined Villa for an initial £11m in 2019, started the season as first-choice but did not make an appearance after Digne’s arrival from Everton.

He is unlikely to be the only departure from Villa Park this summer with the club willing to listen to offers for fringe players including Anwar El Ghazi and Trezeguet.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz, who has just one year remaining on his contract, has been attracting interest from Roma.

Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News