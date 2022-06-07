Former QPR and Blackpool boss Ian Holloway heading to Gobowen this weekend

Ian Holloway

The event takes place at the Wynnstay Hotel in Oswestry on Sunday, June 12.

Holloway is well-known throughout British football for his quick wit and funny stories and will be joined by comedian Jed Stone in providing entertainment.

The bar opens at 12pm with a two course Sunday lunch served from 1pm.

A club spokesman said: "We are delighted we have secured the services of football funnyman Ian Holloway.

"Along with the ever popular comedian Jed Stone, we are guaranteed a fun-filled afternoon."