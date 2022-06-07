Former QPR and Blackpool boss Ian Holloway heading to Gobowen this weekend

The event takes place at the Wynnstay Hotel in Oswestry on Sunday, June 12.
Holloway is well-known throughout British football for his quick wit and funny stories and will be joined by comedian Jed Stone in providing entertainment.
The bar opens at 12pm with a two course Sunday lunch served from 1pm.
A club spokesman said: "We are delighted we have secured the services of football funnyman Ian Holloway.
"Along with the ever popular comedian Jed Stone, we are guaranteed a fun-filled afternoon."
Tickets are available for £40 and are available by contacting 07922427302 and 07896804435.