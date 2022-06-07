Notification Settings

Former QPR and Blackpool boss Ian Holloway heading to Gobowen this weekend

By Jonny Drury

Former QPR and Blackpool manager Ian Holloway will be the guest speaker at Gobowen Celtic Football Club's end of season dinner.

Ian Holloway
The event takes place at the Wynnstay Hotel in Oswestry on Sunday, June 12.

Holloway is well-known throughout British football for his quick wit and funny stories and will be joined by comedian Jed Stone in providing entertainment.

The bar opens at 12pm with a two course Sunday lunch served from 1pm.

A club spokesman said: "We are delighted we have secured the services of football funnyman Ian Holloway.

"Along with the ever popular comedian Jed Stone, we are guaranteed a fun-filled afternoon."

Tickets are available for £40 and are available by contacting 07922427302 and 07896804435.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

