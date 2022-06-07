Aston Villa playing Matt Targett waiting game

The Magpies have an option to buy Targett following his spell on loan during the second half of the season but are yet to indicate whether they intend to trigger it.
It is possible Targett will depart Villa Park this summer whatever the case, with the 26-year-old’s impressive performances on Tyneside having gained him several suitors.
Villa ideally want to bring in an experienced prospect to provide competition and cover for Lucas Digne, the £25million January signing who will start next season as their No.1 choice at left-back.
A number of potential targets have been identified, though Nantes’ Quentin Merlin is not thought to be among them.
Villa are also looking to move players out after making four additions to their squad already.