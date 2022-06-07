Aston Villa playing Matt Targett waiting game

Aston Villa's Matt Targett (bottom) celebrates with his team-mates after Chelsea's Reece James (not pictured) scores an own goal during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday December 26, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The Magpies have an option to buy Targett following his spell on loan during the second half of the season but are yet to indicate whether they intend to trigger it.

It is possible Targett will depart Villa Park this summer whatever the case, with the 26-year-old’s impressive performances on Tyneside having gained him several suitors.

Villa ideally want to bring in an experienced prospect to provide competition and cover for Lucas Digne, the £25million January signing who will start next season as their No.1 choice at left-back.

A number of potential targets have been identified, though Nantes’ Quentin Merlin is not thought to be among them.