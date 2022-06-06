Best yet to come insists Aston Villa's Lucas Digne

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday January 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The £25million January signing from Everton enjoyed a strong finish to the season, setting up four of Villa’s last seven goals.

And the 28-year-old left-back is promising more next term as he enters the prime of his career.

He said: “In general – after half a season at Villa Park – it has been good already, and it will be even better in the future – for the team and for myself.

“I’m coming up to the best age for a football player – and I believe that the next few seasons will be the best in my career.”

Digne became the first in a series of statement signings by Villa boss Steven Gerrard when he joined from the Toffees.

Philippe Coutinho has since agreed a permanent switch from Barcelona, while Villa have also secured deals for goalkeeper Robin Olsen, midfielder Boubacar Kamara and defender Diego Carlos, the latter in a £26m move from Sevilla.

Digne said: “I had other offers in January, but Villa quickly convinced me. I just got the right feeling in my stomach.

“I want to give everything to help Villa back in the top of English football. That is our goal. Villa Park is such a great stadium with passionate fans, and football is all about making the fans happy and proud.