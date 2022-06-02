Shifnal Town fight of competition to sign Josh Green

Josh Green Pic - James Baylis

Green, 27, is from Shrewsbury, and last season won Shifnal’s Midland League Premier Division with big-spending Hanley Town.

His addition is seen as a coup for Shifnal boss Jamie Haynes, who is building a squad in his first summer in charge at the club.

Green, a former Shrewsbury scholar, spent two years as a professional with Fleetwood Town earlier in his career and has also turned out for Macclesfield, Market Drayton Town, Cefn Druids and Chester, among others.

Haynes, the former AFC Telford No.2 who took over from Dan Carter and Andrew Carrier last term, said: “I’m really excited to be signing Josh Green.

“I think he’s a real coup for us at Shifnal. The one thing I was really looking to bring in this season is experience.

“Although he’s only 27, in his prime, he brings in a wealth of experience at this level, the level above, and the most important factor was how he’s already won this league.

“He comes with a winning mentality, used to winning, want to win and that can spread throughout the squad.

“The driving force behind bringing him in was to spearhead what we’re trying to do this season.”

Green was playing of the season at Staffordshire outfit Hanley, who lost just three games all season on their way to the league title.

“I know him personally, explained what we’re trying to do here, about the project and ambition,” Haynes added.

“I think that was the thing that attracted Josh to have the conversation and help us to improve on what we put in place last season.”