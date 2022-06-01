Notification Settings

Telford Scaffolding Service secure treble

By Nick Elwell

Telford Scaffolding Services have wrapped up a superb season by securing the treble.

Telford Scaffolding
Telford Scaffolding

Having already claimed the Telford Sunday League Premier Division title and the Challenge Cup, the Scaffolders claimed a third piece of silverware by beating Wellington (Ketley Bank) United in the final of the Graham Arrowsmith Invitation Trophy.

The showdown at Shifnal Town’s Acoustafoam Stadium turned out to be a close affair with one goal deciding the game in the league champion's favour.

That goal arrived after just three minutes. Joe Cuff found himself one-on-one with the Wellington goalkeeper who pulled down Services' captain for an obvious penalty, but the referee allowed advantage and Brandon Tanomjit converted from close.

Wellington squandered a number of chances to equalise before having a player sent off in the second half.

Football
Sport
Grassroots
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

