Special Steven Gerrard visit secured Boubacar Kamara's Aston Villa move

By Matt Maher

New boy Boubacar Kamara has revealed how a personal visit from Steven Gerrard helped convince him to join Villa.

Boubacar Kamara (Getty)
The Marseille midfielder last week signed a five-year deal at Villa Park, opting for a move to the Midlands this summer despite interest from Atletico Madrid. Kamara, currently on international duty with France, explained how being visited by Gerrard at his home helped influence the decision.

He said: “I had this feeling with Aston Villa and I was very happy. When the coach comes to see you at home, when he makes the trip, when he explains the project, his ambition for me in the years to come, I take this into account.

“Especially when it comes from Steven Gerrard, one of the best midfielders in the world in his position. It leaned in my decision. I can’t wait to join him.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

