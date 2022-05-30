Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Steven Gerrard wants Aston Villa obsessed with winning

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Steven Gerrard has told Villa’s players they must be “obsessed” by winning if they want to compete in the top half of the Premier League next season.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard after the final whistle following the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday May 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard after the final whistle following the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday May 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The boss believes his squad should be hurting after an “unacceptable” 14th-placed finish. Work to strengthen the team has already begun in earnest with the signings of Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos with Gerrard keen to build a stronger mentality in the group.

He explained: “I want the players to be mentally stronger throughout the full game. I want players that are obsessed to win.

“I want us to really bottle the feeling of our inconsistencies this year and be really obsessed in pre-season to become better prepared, mentally and physically.

“I want winners in the dressing room. I don’t want players that are content to finish 14th in the league and going out of cup competitions early. That’s got to hurt.

“We’ll try and set a culture and a standard here where it’s not acceptable here to be inconsistent. That’s the challenge moving forward.”

Villa dropped 19 points from winning positions this season, including the final day 3-2 defeat at Manchester City.

Gerrard added: “We’ve remained in the Premier League and finished 14th, which is not acceptable and we’re not happy with that at all.

“Hopefully, during a full campaign, we can push up towards the top half of the league and really put pressure on teams pushing for places in the top half.”

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News