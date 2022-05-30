Steven Gerrard wants Aston Villa obsessed with winning

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard after the final whistle following the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday May 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The boss believes his squad should be hurting after an “unacceptable” 14th-placed finish. Work to strengthen the team has already begun in earnest with the signings of Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos with Gerrard keen to build a stronger mentality in the group.

He explained: “I want the players to be mentally stronger throughout the full game. I want players that are obsessed to win.

“I want us to really bottle the feeling of our inconsistencies this year and be really obsessed in pre-season to become better prepared, mentally and physically.

“I want winners in the dressing room. I don’t want players that are content to finish 14th in the league and going out of cup competitions early. That’s got to hurt.

“We’ll try and set a culture and a standard here where it’s not acceptable here to be inconsistent. That’s the challenge moving forward.”

Villa dropped 19 points from winning positions this season, including the final day 3-2 defeat at Manchester City.

Gerrard added: “We’ve remained in the Premier League and finished 14th, which is not acceptable and we’re not happy with that at all.