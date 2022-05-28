West Brom's Caleb Taylor junior happy to be a chip off the old block

Caleb Taylor of West Bromwich Albion takes and misses his penalty kick as the game ended 2-2 after extra time in the West Bromwich Albion U23 v Wolverhampton Wanderers U23: Premier League Cup Final at The Hawthorns on May 13, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A towering centre-back, 19-year-old Taylor has been lauded as the best player in the Baggies’ academy by manager Steve Bruce.

Bruce also knows his dad Martin well having signed him when he was in charge of Birmingham.

Also a commanding defender, Taylor Snr enjoyed successful spells as a player with Blackburn, Blues and Watford – with the centre-back featuring in 110 Premier League games.

And Taylor junior doesn’t have a problem when people compare him to his dad.

“It definitely doesn’t get annoying,” he said when asked about comparisons between the two.

“My dad was a very good player. He played for Premier League clubs and England youth teams so to be compared to him is a good thing in my opinion.

“I still want to create a name for myself and do better than he did.

“That’s my inspiration. I want to get to the very top.”

Taylor junior believes it's aided his development having a former player as his dad.

"My dad is very good at giving me advice but he’s never too hard on me because he knows where I am, he’s been in my shoes," the teenager continued.

"He knows there are always coaches telling me that I need to do this better or I’m doing that wrong.

“So he is there for me as a dad. He will give advice when I need it or when I ask for it.

“I think it’s been been really helpful that my parents have gone through all that, my dad having a career and my mum going through it with him.

“That has helped me massively because they both have so much experience so they just give me loads of good advice about the football world and what to expect."

Taylor junior has watched videos of his dad in his playing days. And there is one he likes in particular.

“There are a couple of videos and there’s one I really like when he’s defending one-on-one against Ronaldo,” he added.

“I watch that all the time because it’s crazy to think he did that.