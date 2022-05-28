Shrewsbury Juniors are champions after rivals fail to show

During the game between Shrewsbury Juniors FC vs Dawley Town FC Shropshire FA Premier Cup Final Played 21-05-2022 at The Acoustafoam Stadium Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.

Juniors, who have also won two cup competitions, have been awarded walkovers and subsequently three points from Wrockwardine Wood and Newport Town, both of whom were unable to rearrange postponed clashes.

Wrockwardine and Newport were both charged for failing to fulfil their fixtures, meaning points were handed to Juniors and a fine incurred for both clubs.

Those six points take Juniors from second and above previous leaders Hodnet, who were top of the pile by four points.

Shropshire FA, who run the Salop Leisure League, wrote to the clubs at the beginning of last week asking the matches to be played as the governing body wanted the title to be decided by matters on the pitch.

Wood immediately told the league they would not be able to raise a side, while Juniors had booked a pitch to face Newport at home on Wednesday this week but were informed that the visitors could not field a team.

Both Wrockwardine and Newport are mid-table and their results would have no bearing on the top or bottom of the table.

Both clubs can appeal their sanctions within 14 days. If no appeal comes through by June 8 then Juniors’ championship will be rubber-stamped.

Hodnet are disappointed with the outcome having seen their four-point lead at the top ousted by the ruling and the title instead heading to Shrewsbury.

The walkover and fine sanctions were both within league rules and the FA guidebook.

League secretary Zoe Griffiths said: “I feel, as a league, we have done what we could to get the fixtures on but clubs were unable to play.

“I’ve written to Hodnet and Shrewsbury Juniors to explain the outcome. I felt I had to do that rather than the clubs find out once the league table (on the FA full time website) updated.”

The league are looking at ruling that future postponed fixtures must be played within a certain timeframe, or walkovers will be awarded.