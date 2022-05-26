Three for TF3 with victory in final of Kath Ford Cup

TF3, above left, and Telford Scaffolding Services, above right, celebrate their cup triumphs at Shifnal Town’s Acoustafoam Stadium Pictures: Paul Quinn

They overcame Ketley Sports at Shifnal Town’s Acoustafoam Stadium for their three-timer.

TF3 broke the deadlock on 14 minutes when Thomas Messham’s 30-yard free-kick from the left was pushed on to the bar by the Ketley keeper, only to rebound off him into the net.

Ketley responded with increased effort and TF3’s keeper found himself busy – as well as being beaten and seeing the ball come back off the bar.

On 50 minutes, Ketley equalised when an incredible 40-yard free-kick from Lloyd McGowan flew into the top right-hand corner of the goal.

Both keepers made really good saves as the game swung to and fro, but in the 91st minute – just as everyone was contemplating extra-time – a great run down the right and a squared ball saw Messham turn it past Lowe to record his brace and win the match.

The Telford Sunday League Challenge Cup final also took place at the Acoustafoam Stadium, with Telford Scaffolding Services completing the league and cup double in a tight game against Park Rangers.

The Scaffolders were reduced to 10 men just after 30 minutes when Tyrelle Mcfarlane was dismissed for dangerous play on Rangers goalkeeper Dan Bowdler.

Joe Cuff had given Services the lead as early as the third minute when the ball was slipped through the Rangers’ defence for him to fire through the keeper and open the scoring.

In the 39th minute, Cuff ran through on the left to record his brace with a chip over the stranded keeper, but Rangers pulled one back before half-time with a penalty from Matty Minton.

In a still open game, both sides continued to press throughout the second half but the result was put beyond doubt in the 94th minute when Joe Thomas converted a third goal from close in for Telford Scaffolding Services to add the Challenge Cup to their league championship.