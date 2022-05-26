Steve Bruce: 'Freezing out' not in West Brom's best interests

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images.

The boss has said multiple times the Baggies need a squad overhaul if they are to compete for promotion next season.

But while he is open to offers for certain players, Bruce won’t be freezing anyone out.

“I have not told any of them that – it is not the way it works,” the boss said when asked if he’s told any player they are not in his plans going forward.

“Why would I say that to them when it is a difficult world out there at the minute?

“The players are aware, I haven’t had the conversations individually. I think we all understand we weren’t good enough.

“We are in this position. We have to try and generate some income, we won’t be awash with money that is for sure.

“I have got to wheel and deal and beg, borrow and steal and if I have to sell one to make the squad bigger or better then I will do that.

“There is change in the air. There has to be. I think the time is right.

“I think the club and Ron (chief executive Ron Gourlay) in particular have backed me on that.”

Meanwhile, Albion trio Dara O’Shea, Callum Robinson and Jayson Molumby have been called up by the Republic of Ireland for their Nations League matches this summer.

The Baggies players will be part of the four fixtures, which begin in Armenia on June 4.

They will then face Ukraine in Dublin on Wednesday June 8, before Scotland head to Ireland on June 11.

The run of four games will then conclude with a trip to Lodz in Poland to face Ukraine on June 14.

Elsewhere, former Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is a transfer target for Crystal Palace according to reports.

The England international’s saw his departure from The Hawthorns confirmed this week when the club published it’s released and retained list.

Johnstone has been linked with West Ham, Southampton and Tottenham.

But according to reports, Palace have also entered the race to sign him.

Following his departure from Albion, the goalkeeper tweeted: “Thank you everyone @WBA for the last four years.

“Met some great people, made some great memories and you helped me achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League and for England.