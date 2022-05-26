Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Juniors are presented the Tony Bywater Cup

By Nick Elwell

Shrewsbury Juniors have added a second piece of silverware to their collection.

During the game between Shrewsbury Juniors FC vs Dawley Town FC Shropshire FA Premier Cup Final Played 21-05-2022 at The Acoustafoam Stadium Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.
They have followed up this season's Powell Cup success by lifting the Salop Leisure League's Tony Bywater Cup.

A 5-1 success against Dawley Town secured the top flight's cup honours at Shifnal Town's Acoustafoam Stadium.

Juniors had to come from behind after Brodie Mcleod had fired Dawley in front. But strikes from Aaron Reece, Will Rogers, James Jehu, Carl Rogers and Jordy Davies saw them to a convincing victory.

Juniors also reached the final of the Shropshire Challenge Cup, where they were beaten by Wellington Amateurs.

