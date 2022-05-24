Steven Gerrard keen on Aston Villa deal for Robin Olsen

Olsen spent the second half of the season on loan from Roma, making his only appearance in Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Manchester City.
The 32-year-old Sweden international impressed boss Steven Gerrard with his performance and is thought to have become a popular figure at Bodymoor Heath. Talks are now expected to take place over a permanent deal worth around £3million.
Gerrard said: “Robin is more than capable of challenging Emi (Martinez). We’re hoping to maybe get some progress on that one moving forward.”
Villa have confirmed they will travel to play French club Rennes in a friendly on Saturday, July 30 (kick-off 6pm local time), one week before the new Premier League season begins.