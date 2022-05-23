Manchester City 3 Aston Villa 2 - Player Ratings

Robin Olsen
Near calamity in the opening minutes when he had a clearance charged down by Jesus. Settled impressively and had no chance with the goals.
Eventful 6
Matty Cash
Relentless running and netted his fourth goal of the season with a fine header. But paid for the effort late as he seemed to run out of gas.
Tired 6
Calum Chambers
With more performances like this the January signing from Arsenal could prove one of Villa’s shrewdest signings in recent years. Read everything.
Impressive 7
Tyrone Mings
This has been a tough season for the skipper and his levels have fluctuated wildly at times. For 75 minutes, this showing was among his very best.
Frustrated 7
Lucas Digne
Registered an assist for the fourth time in five matches with his cross for Matty Cash’s goal. Has enjoyed an excellent finish to the season.
Pinpoint 7
John McGinn
An inconsistent season from the Scot has ended with him showing his best form. Did plenty of running but powerless when the tide turned.
Running 6
Douglas Luiz
Performed well in a deeper lying role, with Villa’s gameplan rather going to pot when he moved out of it. May have been his last game for the club.
Confident 7
Jacob Ramsey
Involved in the opener when he ran at the City defence before laying the ball off to Lucas Digne. Plenty more to come next season.
Emerging 6
Emi Buendia
Showed flashes of skill and was among the most composed players on the pitch for the opening 70 minutes. Ran out of steam a little.
Mixed 6
Philippe Coutinho
Scored a goal which demonstrated precisely why Villa were keen to buy him on a permanent basis. Should be more settled and consistent next term.
Sublime 6
Ollie Watkins
Ran Fernandinho ragged at times during the first half. But two big chances, one of which was flagged offside in the stadium, went begging.
Chances 6
Substitutes
Marvelous Nakamba (for Coutinho, 72) 5, Danny Ings (for Ramsey, 83), Ashley Young (for Buendia, 88) Subs not used: Feeney, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, Traore, Sinisalo (gk).