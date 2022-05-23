Notification Settings

It’s Hollywood heartbreak at Wembley for Wrexham

By Russell YoullFootball

Bromley lifted the FA Trophy as Wrexham suffered Wembley heartache in front of their Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds (centre) Blake Lively and David Beckham in the stands ahead of the Buildbase FA Trophy final at Wembley Stadium, London.
Michael Cheek struck from close range after 64 minutes to give Bromley victory over their Vanarama National League rivals.

Wrexham’s best effort saw Paul Mullin fire into the side netting, while Dragons’ substitute Jake Hyde had a late effort disallowed.

McElhenney and Reynolds had been joined by fellow Hollywood actor Will Ferrell and David Beckham in the 46,000-plus Wembley crowd.

The Dragons went into the game having lost out to Stockport County in the race for automatic promotion from the National League while Bromley had finished seven points off the play-offs in 10th spot.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson will now try to lift his players for the National League play-offs.

He said: “I felt some of our approach play was decent and we got in some very good areas but we couldn’t find that bit of quality in the final third to unlock the door.

“There was no lack of effort but that final cross and that final pass and that bit of quality wasn’t there.

“We’ve got to take this defeat on the chin and credit to Bromley.

“Since day one of pre-season the aim was to get promotion and we can’t let this affect us.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

