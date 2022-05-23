Aston Villa complete Boubacar Kamara signing

Manchester City's John Stones (left) and Marseille's Boubacar Kamara battle for the ball during the Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester..

The 22-year-old will join when his contract with the French club expires at the end of next month, after agreeing a five-year deal at Villa Park.

Kamara becomes Villa’s second signing of the summer after Philippe Coutinho and will provide boss Steven Gerrard with more options in the middle of the park.

Gerrard is thought to have played a key role in convincing the France under-21 international, who was also targeted by Atletico Madrid, to join.

He said: “I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football.

“We have a very clear plan to make our team stronger and Bouba is an important part of that.”

Sourcing a holding midfielder has been a key focus of Villa’s recruitment since Gerrard replaced Dean Smith as manager last November and they failed with a £25million bid for Brighton’s Yves Bissouma during the January window.

Another approach for Bissouma is possible this summer while Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips is also of interest, though the England international is likely to have an extensive list of suitors.