Man City apologise after Aston Villa's Robin Olsen assaulted in pitch invasion

Robin Olsen during the game - PA

City fans entered the field of play after their side came from behind to win the Premier League title.

In Steven Gerrard's post match interview he confirmed Olsen had been attacked - and City have released a statement apologising for the behaviour of their supporter.

They have also stated an investigation is underway and the individual will be banned indefinitely from future games.

The statement read: "Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch.