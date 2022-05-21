Notification Settings

Steve Bruce opts not to extend Romaine Sawyers’ West Brom contract

By Joseph Masi

Albion will not take up their option to extend Romaine Sawyers’ contract by a further year, the Express & Star understands.

Romaine Sawyers of West Bromwich Albion applauds the West Bromwich Albion Fans after the match.

Sawyers, who will now become a free agent, was a key part of the Baggies side that won promotion under Slaven Bilic.

But he was deemed surplus to requirements under former boss Valerien Ismael and spent last season on loan at Stoke. When he joined the club from Brentford on a three-year deal in 2019, Albion gave themselves the option to extend Sawyers stay by a further 12 months.

And with Albion badly lacking creativity last season, Steve Bruce kept the door ajar for Sawyers to stay at The Hawthorns with the manager saying he would hold talks with the 30-year-old about his future this summer.

Now, though, the Express & Star understands Bruce has decided against keeping Sawyers at The Hawthorns.

The boss has said multiple times he wants lower the age of Albion’s squad and bring in younger players. And it is understood Bruce would rather spend the money needed for Sawyers’ wages elsewhere – with former Reading midfielder John Swift a known target.

