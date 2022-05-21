Market Drayton Town to work out future plans

Market Drayton

Drayton, relegated from Northern Premier League West, last week received the welcome news they have been placed in the step five Midland Premier next season.

It was in the balance whether the Gingerbread Men would become part of the North West Counties League – which mainly features clubs from Merseyside, Lancashire and Greater Manchester – or shifted down to join county rivals Haughmond and Whitchurch Alport in the Midland League.

Boss Johnson, whose playing and coaching career mostly spanned the West Midlands, and the club’s preference was the latter.

And now the player-manager, who rejoined Drayton in January in a bid to steer the club clear of relegation, will have showdown talks with chairman Mick Murphy to thrash out plans for the 2022/23 season and beyond.

The Greenfields club are looking to stabilise in a bid to show an immediate response and be competitive at the right end of the division next season.

Johnson was unable to inspire Town to survival, leading to relegation after 13 years at step four, a proud run for the club.