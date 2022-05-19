Dan Ashworth’s pride in top West Brom signings

Romelu Lukaku

The 51-year-old, who is set to become sporting and technical director at Newcastle later this year, sat down with the Express & Star for an exclusive chat looking back on his time at The Hawthorns.

Speaking to the Baggies Broadcast podcast, Ashworth was asked which signings he was most proud of. And Lukaku, Odemwingie and McAuley are three he particularly remembers fondly.

“I think as a loan, Lukaku has gone on to have a fantastic career so player-wise probably him,” Ashworth said.

“Steve (manager Steve Clarke) was instrumental in getting Romelu Lukaku because of his links at Chelsea. We had driven down to London to pitch to Romelu about him coming to West Brom.

“We put a presentation together because he had two or three other Premier League clubs who were in for him at the time.

“And Rom came to us and scored 17 goals that season and really helped us finish in the top eight.

“Value for money wise, Odemwingie on his day was outstanding.

“I’d probably say Lukaku as a loan and Odemwingie as a permanent.”

Ashworth revealed he also has fond memories of the McAuley deal.

“When Roy (Hodgson) was manager we were looking for a centre-back and I took him to Holland to watch one – I won’t name who,” he continued.

“Roy didn’t like him, said he was no good and told me I’d wasted two days of his time.

“That comes with the territory, the lad had a bad game and Roy didn’t think he was good enough.

“Not long later, I took him to Ipswich/Norwich to watch Gareth McAuley. McAuley was playing for Ipswich, it was at Portman Road.

“Both teams were going for promotion. It was a big game, late in the season. I remember taking Roy and saying this lad is free, he’s never played in the Premier League but we like him. We were fresh from coming back from Holland where Roy had torn a strip off me and said that player was no good.

“Ipswich lost 5-1. And I think McAuley scored an own-goal. I’m sat there knowing I’ve got a four-hour drive home with Roy. I’m dreading this car journey. I thought I was going to get it.

“We got in the car and Roy said, ‘I like him well done. He marks a bit tight but I think I can get something out of him’.