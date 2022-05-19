Cedric Kipre all set for West Brom exit

Cedric Kipre

Kipre has struggled for minutes ever since arriving at The Hawthorns in a 900k deal from Wigan in 2020.

The centre-back made just one substitute appearance under Steve Brice last season.

And with the boss eager to cut his wage bill so he can overhaul his squad, it is understood Albion will now consider loan and permanent offers for Kipre.

Bruce is eager to sign more leaders this summer with Blackburn’s Darragh Lenihan believed to be a target.

Before he can move for him, though, the boss needs to offload some defenders with his squad top-heavy with centre-backs.

Kipre previously impressed in Scotland with Motherwell with Rangers understood to have kept tabs on him ever since.

Metz, meanwhile, are believed to be interested in taking the Paris-born defender back to France.

Meanwhile, Albion under-23 defender Saul Shotton has left the club to join Hanley Town.

The Staffordshire-side will play in the Northern Premier League West division next season, step four of non-league.

And according to the club, Shotton turned down offers from football league sides to move to Potteries Park.

“We are delighted to confirm the signing of Saul Shotton from West Bromwich Albion,” Hanley said.