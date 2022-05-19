A gr-eight night for Wem with Cup joy

During the game between Wem Town Ladies vs Ludlow Ladies FC Shrosphire FA Tom Farmers Cup Played 15-05-2022 at The New Bucks Head. Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.

Wem plundered their way to an 8-0 success in a final for which they were the heavy favourites against plucky, lower-ranked Ludlow Town Ladies.

The latest success, at AFC Telford’s New Bucks Head, means Wem – including under their former guise The New Saints – have now won the competition every season since 2009/10. Ludlow’s brave run to the final took them through three rounds of action. A ruthless display in front of goal from Taylor Davies, who struck four times, led the way, with Katie Doster twice on target and a goal each for Kim Bebbington and Maisie McDonnell for Wem, who were 3-0 up at half-time.

It closes the season on a bright note for Wem, who were relegated after a difficult 10th-placed finish in the National League Midlands.

Wem, who celebrated wildly, have since moved quickly to appoint Ronnie Green, formerly of Stockport County Ladies, as their new manager. Ex-Telford defender Arlen Birch and Owen Barry filled the vacant role after David Healey had departed earlier in the season.

Ludlow, 10th from 12 in Midwest Counties Division One, finish their league season at Bromsgrove on Sunday.