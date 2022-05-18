Dave Downing appointed new Bridgnorth boss

New manager

The Crown Meadow men have moved quickly to fill the hot-seat following Steve Groome’s decision to step down at the end of the season.

Groome helped the club fight a successful battle against relegation from Division One of the Midland League before deciding to return to his role as secretary.

And he was part of the club’s football committee that made the decision to appoint the experienced Downing, who has had spells managing and coaching at Hednesford, Sutton Coldfield, Bilston, Stafford Town and Wolves Sporting.

“Dave has a lot of experience at this level and ones above,” said Groome.

“We interviewed a few people and we felt that Dave was by far and away the best candidate.

“He took a break from management four years ago when he started his own business and has been coaching at Wolves Sporting for the last two seasons.

“But he now feels he is ready to go back into full management and we are pleased to have him on board.

“We didn’t want the search for a new manager to drag on. You think you have a lot of time but that’s not really the case. You have May to get around a few players and then before know it you are back in pre-season training.

“To have made an appointment inside two to three weeks is ideal.