Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa set to miss the start of next season

By Nathan Judah

Villa defender Ezri Konsa will miss the start of next season with the knee injury sustained in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa receives treatment before going off with an injury during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday May 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Steven Gerrard has confirmed Konsa will be out for between 12 to 16 weeks after suffering the injury in a challenge with Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

But the Villa boss expressed some relief the problem was not more serious, conceding he initially feared the 24-year-old might have sustained ligament damage.

Gerrard said: “It isn’t great news, but we’re quite relieved because we thought we were dealing with an ACL. Thankfully, it’s not that.

“He should return, all being well, at the back-end of August or the beginning of September.”

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez is, meanwhile, a doubt for tomorrow’s visit of Burnley after suffering a knock in training on Wednesday morning.

The Argentina international will be assessed ahead of the game with Roma loanee Robin Olsen on standby if required.

Leon Bailey and Kortney Hause both remain out and are not expected to feature again this season.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

