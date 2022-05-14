Kenneth Zohore set for an early West Brom return

West Bromwich Albion Kenneth Zohore.

The striker has endured a miserable time at The Hawthorns ever since arriving in a potential £8million deal from Cardiff in 2019.

Zohore has struggled for both form and fitness over the past three years with the Dane having featured just 22 times for the Baggies.

But manager Steve Bruce wants to give the 28-year-old the chance to salvage his Albion career.

Zohore will now report for pre-season early along with fellow injured forward Daryl Dike.

And Bruce says having those two in his ranks is why he opted to release Andy Carroll towards the end of last season.

“In Ken Zohore and Daryl Dike we have two number nines who the club have paid in the region of £20million for,” Bruce said.

“Andy had done well, and he will get another club with no problem at all.

“It is the best he has been fitness-wise in years but the simple facts are I have to use that money in an area where we are not as strong.

“Zohore has had a terrible time here with injuries.

“However, it is a big summer ahead for him and the same goes for Dike. The club has been unfortunate with injuries. And Zohore now needs to get fit and stay fit.

“We have put a camp in place which will take place before pre-season for the guys who are struggling. Let’s hope they stay well.”

While Bruce opted to release Carroll, it is understood he is open to brining in pacey striker this summer.

Alongside Dike and Zohore, Albion have Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson who can play up front.